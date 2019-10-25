Rescue operation underway at Edmonton’s Stantec Tower

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire crews were called to the Stantec Tower in the downtown core Friday afternoon to rescue what appeared to be a window washer who was knocked off scaffolding outside the building.

Brittany Lewchuk with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said a call for a high angle rescue came in at 12:52 p.m.

Lewchuk said there were two people on the scaffolding, which was about five floors up on the outside of the east side of the building. When fire crews arrived, Lewchuk said one person was already on the ground being assessed by EMS. The second person was dangling from the scaffolding by a harness.

Fire crews were using a ladder truck, along with ropes and a pulley system on the ground, to get the scaffolding down and bring the person to safety. As of 1:27 p.m., the person was still not on the ground.

Lewchuk said she didn’t know how long the rescue would take, as high winds in the downtown core were making the rescue operation challenging.

A wind warning was in place for Edmonton at the time of the incident, but Lewchuk could not confirm if the wind led to the incident.

Two windows on the east side of the 66-storey building were broken, Lewchuk said.

102 Street, between the Stantec Tower and Edmonton Tower, was shut down to traffic and police were on scene Friday afternoon while the operation was underway.

