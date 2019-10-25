Parts of Alberta under wind warning as Environment Canada warns of gusts up to 100 km/h

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans in certain areas of the province are being told to brace for strong winds, as Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday morning.

“A low-pressure system is working into central Alberta from the west. This fast-moving system will bring a substantial change in pressure,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

According to the Environment Canada warning, winds should strengthen through Friday afternoon and gusts of 90 km/h, and even over 100 km/h, are possible at times.

Wind warning issued for central/eastern Alberta. A big change in pressure is expected this afternoon which will lead to wind gusts near 100km/h. This will be followed by a cold airmass and a wintery mix of precipitation. #abstorm #yeg #yegwx #abroads pic.twitter.com/9n9jnR1Uyv — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) October 25, 2019

Temperatures are also expected to drop as the system moves through Alberta to Saskatchewan Friday night.

“The cold front associated with this area of low pressure will lead to heavy snow in the west and a wintry mix in the Edmonton area,” Beyer said.

“A cooler airmass will take over Saturday and leave many with a nearly 15C temperature drop from Friday-Saturday.” Tweet This

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage. High winds can also cause tree branches to break.

A number of areas in western Alberta are also under snowfall warnings. A full list of warnings can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

