Parts of Alberta under wind warning as Environment Canada warns of gusts up to 100 km/h

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 25, 2019 1:31 pm
Parts of Alberta were under a snowfall and a wind warning Friday afternoon. .
Parts of Alberta were under a snowfall and a wind warning Friday afternoon. . Jesse Beyer/Global News SkyTracker

Albertans in certain areas of the province are being told to brace for strong winds, as Environment Canada issued a wind warning Friday morning.

“A low-pressure system is working into central Alberta from the west. This fast-moving system will bring a substantial change in pressure,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

According to the Environment Canada warning, winds should strengthen through Friday afternoon and gusts of 90 km/h, and even over 100 km/h, are possible at times.

Temperatures are also expected to drop as the system moves through Alberta to Saskatchewan Friday night.

“The cold front associated with this area of low pressure will lead to heavy snow in the west and a wintry mix in the Edmonton area,” Beyer said.

“A cooler airmass will take over Saturday and leave many with a nearly 15C temperature drop from Friday-Saturday.”

Environment Canada warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind, causing injury or damage. High winds can also cause tree branches to break.

READ MORE: Lethbridge grinds to a halt amid September snow storm

A number of areas in western Alberta are also under snowfall warnings. A full list of warnings can be found on Environment Canada’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherAlberta weatherCalgary weatherSnowfall WarningWind WarningLethbridge WeatherAlberta snowfall warningAlberta windAlberta wind warning
