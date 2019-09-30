Weather
September 30, 2019 10:02 am
Updated: September 30, 2019 10:18 am

Lethbridge grinds to a halt amid September snow storm

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: People in Cardston, Alberta awoke to a blanket of snow as southern Alberta saw an early snowfall on Saturday.

A A

As Lethbridge residents work to shovel, brush and blow the weekend’s snow away, the city has all but ground to a halt after a weekend storm blew through.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Monday, with heavy snow wreaking havoc on the roads and in the air.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada said 45 to 55 centimetres of snow had fallen in Lethbridge.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the City of Lethbridge said many city services would be cancelled on Monday, including public transit.

The city said due to poor road conditions, transit would not be operating in the morning on Monday. Access-A-Ride was also limited to emergency clients only, with associates saying pickup areas need to be cleared of snow and ice.

As of 6 a.m., officials were still advising people to stay off the roads if they didn’t need to be out, adding that “Priority 1 snow routes are generally passable and snow routes/downtown have been largely windowed.”

“Local roads are heavily drifted making driving difficult,” the city said.

Lethbridge police were advising residents as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday that officers would only be responding to emergency calls until road conditions improved.

Snow piled high in a Lethbridge yard on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

Twitter/@cmhrose

“Non-emergency calls and non-urgent reports will still be recorded and officers will be assigned to follow up once conditions improve,” police said.

At the Lethbridge Airport, several flights in and out of the city were cancelled Monday, after a similar situation on Sunday.

READ MORE: Flights cancelled at Lethbridge Airport amid September snowstorm

Garbage and recycling pick-up was cancelled for Monday, with the city saying the city’s yard waste sites, waste and recycling centre landfill and the three recycling depots would also be closed.

The Lethbridge Public Library also said its Bookmobile would not be making any of its stops on Monday.

Campbell Clinic tweeted all its Monday appointments had been cancelled as the clinics were being closed for the day. Patients were advised to call the clinic on Tuesday to re-book.

School closures and bus cancellations

School bus service was also cancelled Monday, with officials saying “We feel there is risk for students and drivers due to the current and expected weather conditions.”

READ MORE: Sunday marked Calgary’s snowiest September day in history

School officials also closed schools for Monday, with the Catholic Central High School tweeting that students at Holy Spirit campuses would have a snow day.

All schools in the Lethbridge School Division were also closed on Monday, and the board also tweeted that the BLAST Before and After School programs were cancelled for the day.

The University of Lethbridge also cancelled classes at its Lethbridge campus.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Snow
Alberta weather
City of Lethbridge
Environment Canada
Lethbride roads
Lethbridge school closure
Lethbridge September snow storm
Lethbridge snow storm
Lethbridge traffic
Lethbridge Weather
Lethbridge winter storm
winter storm warning

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.