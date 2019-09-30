Lethbridge grinds to a halt amid September snow storm

As Lethbridge residents work to shovel, brush and blow the weekend’s snow away, the city has all but ground to a halt after a weekend storm blew through.

A winter storm warning remained in effect Monday, with heavy snow wreaking havoc on the roads and in the air.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada said 45 to 55 centimetres of snow had fallen in Lethbridge.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the City of Lethbridge said many city services would be cancelled on Monday, including public transit.

In case you haven’t been following along: the entire city of #Lethbridge is basically closed tomorrow. Schools, city transit, doctor’s offices, the university, the college, some government offices… But, good news: we’ll be with you for @GlobalLeth News at 5/6/11pm! #YQL — Liam Nixon (@GlobalLiamNixon) September 30, 2019

The city said due to poor road conditions, transit would not be operating in the morning on Monday. Access-A-Ride was also limited to emergency clients only, with associates saying pickup areas need to be cleared of snow and ice.

As of 6 a.m., officials were still advising people to stay off the roads if they didn’t need to be out, adding that “Priority 1 snow routes are generally passable and snow routes/downtown have been largely windowed.”

“Local roads are heavily drifted making driving difficult,” the city said.

Update on roads this morning. We’re still not recommending travel if possible. The priority 1 snow routes are generally passable and snow routes/downtown have largely been windrowed. Local roads are heavily drifted making driving difficult. More at: https://t.co/85dnzjpaTH #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) September 30, 2019

Lethbridge police were advising residents as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday that officers would only be responding to emergency calls until road conditions improved.

“Non-emergency calls and non-urgent reports will still be recorded and officers will be assigned to follow up once conditions improve,” police said.

Police only responding to emergency calls until extreme weather and road conditions improve. #yql pic.twitter.com/O5YHHxBPDF — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) September 30, 2019

At the Lethbridge Airport, several flights in and out of the city were cancelled Monday, after a similar situation on Sunday.

Garbage and recycling pick-up was cancelled for Monday, with the city saying the city’s yard waste sites, waste and recycling centre landfill and the three recycling depots would also be closed.

The Lethbridge Public Library also said its Bookmobile would not be making any of its stops on Monday.

The Community Foundation office will be closed today, due to the conditions in #YQL. Stay warm, everyone! #snowday #abstorm pic.twitter.com/LMMMFQgvjJ — CFLSA (@LethFoundation) September 30, 2019

Campbell Clinic tweeted all its Monday appointments had been cancelled as the clinics were being closed for the day. Patients were advised to call the clinic on Tuesday to re-book.

School closures and bus cancellations

School bus service was also cancelled Monday, with officials saying “We feel there is risk for students and drivers due to the current and expected weather conditions.”

School officials also closed schools for Monday, with the Catholic Central High School tweeting that students at Holy Spirit campuses would have a snow day.

We have just received notice that the City of Lethbridge has cancelled busses tomorrow. All Holy Spirit Catholic Schools will be closed tomorrow, September 30, 2019. #hs4 https://t.co/ohckenKqjP — Holy Spirit Catholic School Division (@HolySpiritCSD) September 30, 2019

All schools in the Lethbridge School Division were also closed on Monday, and the board also tweeted that the BLAST Before and After School programs were cancelled for the day.

The University of Lethbridge also cancelled classes at its Lethbridge campus.