Toronto police charge man involved in coronavirus fraud investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a coronavirus fraud investigation on Friday.

Police said on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes Unit got word from the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Toronto, and the HSI National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPRCC), about a package that was intercepted at the Canada/U.S. border.

Police alleged the package held 25 illegal coronavirus testing kits.

Upon further investigation, police said it was determined the package came from a Toronto address and that several parcels had been shipped across Canada into the U.S.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed in the east-end Toronto area of Cosburn and Pape avenues.

Story continues below advertisement

Jesse Wong was charged with fraud under $5000 and possession of a forgery device.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 28.

Police said they want the public to know that there are no such thing as coronavirus home test kits.

Anyone who may come into contact with someone selling such a thing should contact police.