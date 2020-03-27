Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto police charge man involved in coronavirus fraud investigation

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 10:37 am
Avoiding COVID-19 Scams
WATCH ABOVE: Kelley Keehn shares her tips for avoiding scams and credit card fraud during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Toronto police say they have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with a coronavirus fraud investigation on Friday.

Police said on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes Unit got word from the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Toronto, and the HSI National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center (IPRCC), about a package that was intercepted at the Canada/U.S. border.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Worker at Hamilton McDonald’s charged after fake positive COVID-19 test closed restaurant: police

Police alleged the package held 25 illegal coronavirus testing kits.

Upon further investigation, police said it was determined the package came from a Toronto address and that several parcels had been shipped across Canada into the U.S.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On Thursday, a search warrant was executed in the east-end Toronto area of Cosburn and Pape avenues.

Story continues below advertisement

Jesse Wong was charged with fraud under $5000 and possession of a forgery device.

READ MORE: Canadians targeted by scams taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 28.

Police said they want the public to know that there are no such thing as coronavirus home test kits.

Anyone who may come into contact with someone selling such a thing should contact police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusToronto PoliceCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCoronavirus home test kitscoronavirus home test kits scamToronto coronavirus ScamToronto COVID-19 Scam
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.