Health

Coronavirus: 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 10:37 am
Experts answer viewers’ COVID-19 questions, part 7
How long is the average hospitalization for COVID-19 patients? Can you catch the coronavirus twice? How long can it live on our electronic devices? Jeff Semple gets experts to answer more of your coronavirus questions.

There are now 69 people in Waterloo Region who are believed to have contracted COVID-19, according to public health officials.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

The organization updated its list on Friday morning and it has grown by 11 since it was last updated on Wednesday.

Officials also confirmed their first resolved case — a man in his 50s who tested positive at St. Mary’s General Hospital after returning from a cruise.

More to come. 

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

 

