Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: GO train operator tests positive for COVID-19

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 2:16 pm
2 public transit drivers in GTA test positive for COVID-19
A Brampton transit bus driver and a TTC subway operator have both tested positive for COVID-19 making them both the first frontline workers in their regions to contract the virus. Kamil Karamali has more.

Metrolinx says a GO Transit train operator on the Kitchener and Lakeshore corridors has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the operator last worked on March 20 and is now recovering at home.

READ MORE: Passenger with COVID-19 was on GO bus from Pearson to Hamilton, says Metrolinx

She added that any staff members who were in close contact with him are now in self-isolation and monitoring their health.

Aikins stated that deep cleaning has been done in all work areas and train operators are separated from customers in the trains, so there was only limited exposure to customers.

Story continues below advertisement

Metrolinx is reminding customers to wash their hands, cover their coughs and stay at home if they are sick.

READ MORE: Live updates — Coronavirus in Canada

More information on how Metrolinx is responding to the novel coronavirus can be found on its website.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday morning, there were 967 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 18 people have died from the disease.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19MetrolinxGO TransitGO trainGO Train COVID-19GO train kitchener lineGO train lakeshore lineGO train operator coronavirusGO train operator COVID-19GO transit coronavirus
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.