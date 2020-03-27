Coronavirus: GO train operator tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says a GO Transit train operator on the Kitchener and Lakeshore corridors has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet on Friday, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the operator last worked on March 20 and is now recovering at home.

She added that any staff members who were in close contact with him are now in self-isolation and monitoring their health.

Aikins stated that deep cleaning has been done in all work areas and train operators are separated from customers in the trains, so there was only limited exposure to customers.

Metrolinx is reminding customers to wash their hands, cover their coughs and stay at home if they are sick.

More information on how Metrolinx is responding to the novel coronavirus can be found on its website.

As of Friday morning, there were 967 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario and 18 people have died from the disease.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

