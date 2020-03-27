CAA Manitoba offers free services to healthcare workers, first responders

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is offering free roadside services to health care workers and emergency responders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAA said Friday they want to make sure anyone working on the front lines of the crisis are able to get to and from work safely, and is therefore offering free roadside assistance for Manitoba front-line workers.

According to the association, people who work in a hospital, health care centre, or are a first responder can request CAA roaside services by dialing *222 on your mobile phone, or calling 1-800-222-4357.

The free service is being offered to all front-line workers, despite whether they are a CAA member or not.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health care workers who use the service, and already have a CAA membership, won’t have the calls counted towards their membership.

Story continues below advertisement