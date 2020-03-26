Ice cream shop becoming truck stop to help semi drivers working through COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

An ice cream shop in a Saskatchewan village is rolling up its sleeves early to help out semi drivers along their route to deliver cargo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With measures in effect, restaurants have had to transition to takeout and drive-thru only, which can cause problems for truckers hauling trailers.

Normally for No. 1 Scoop owner Janis Entem, she doesn’t open until a couple of days before the May long weekend.

“When I’d heard about the truck drivers having such a hard time finding somewhere to get food, I just made the decision that I was going to open early to give them a venue to get food. To me, it’s just the right thing to do,” Entem said.

“Because they have to keep working. I mean, we need truck drivers. We need to have the groceries delivered to the grocery stores and even to the restaurants that are closed but still doing takeout, and medical supplies, all that stuff.

“They’re all standing up and doing their part, what they feel is their part in helping everybody out in this pandemic.”

Entem is planning to open her seasonal business on March 30.

It is located along the Trans-Canada Highway in Tompkins, roughly 320 kilometres west of Regina.

“I also sell burgers and hot dogs and stuff like that… I have no indoor seating or anything like that and no drive-thru window, just a walk-up. I’m right next to a gas station and I have a lot of space as well for truck drivers to park,” Entem said.

“I had a lady in Moose Jaw contact me to say ‘thank you for doing this and my husband’s a truck driver and we’re spreading the word around.’”

Entem, orginially from Medicine Hat, Alta., bought the shop four years ago and decided to make Tompkins her permanent home.

“This business has been here for close to 25 years now… I get people that’ll stop and say, ‘when I was a kid, my parents always came through here and we always stopped for ice cream.’ And so it’s kind of fun,” she said.

“I get people from all over the world that stop. I mean, it’s just… I got the greatest business in the world, I think.”

