Mayor confirms clinic closure in Rosthern, Sask. due to doctor testing positive for COVID-19

The town of Rosthern, Sask., is left without access to a medical clinic after one of the doctors tested positive for COVID-19, leading to staff he came into contact with to enter self-quarantine.

The town’s mayor, Dennis Helmuth, confirmed that the closure is due to one of the doctors contracting COVID-19.

“I think the Saskatchewan Health Authority [SHA] has issued all of the facts to the extent that we know of the situation and so do I confirm that, of course, that information I think is quite public,” Helmuth said.

On March 20, the SHA announced “a temporary disruption to emergency and lab services at the hospital due to staff shortage”.

The announcement further stated in the event of an emergency, residents should call 911 or go to Prince Albert or Saskatoon where emergency services are available at hospitals.

Doctors at the Rosthern Medical Clinic are still consulting with patients on the phone, according to a Facebook post on the clinics page.

“It’s important to note that doctors that are unable to practice within their clinic are nonetheless working vigorously in terms of distance or telephone conference calls to their patients to provide a level of care that is appropriate under the circumstances,” Helmuth said.

Rosthern is approximately 60 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

