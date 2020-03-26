Coronavirus: B.C. Hockey League using online simulation for 2020 playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a conundrum: What sports are there to watch?

The simple answer: with all sports leagues having been cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, there’s nothing on but reruns.

Enter the B.C. Hockey League, which, through fresh, electronic efforts, is trying to solve who this season’s league champion would be.

“Due to the disappointment felt across the league after the Shaw BCHL playoffs were cancelled, the BCHL has partnered with its players and its teams to create a simulation of the remainder of the postseason using EA Sports NHL 20,” the league said on its website.

The BCHL had just completed its first round of playoffs before the rest of the season was cancelled on March 13 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The eight teams that had advanced to the second round were selected to participate in the online contest.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The online matchups mirrored the second-round matchups:

Trail Smoke Eaters vs Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Penticton Vees vs Vernon Vipers

Coquitlam Express vs Surrey Eagles

Nanaimo Clippers vs Cowichan Valley Capitals

13:41 Edmonton Oilers address unprecedented impact of coronavirus pandemic on NHL operations Edmonton Oilers address unprecedented impact of coronavirus pandemic on NHL operations

Rather than livestreaming a full series, the league said it has compiled highlights of the games using calls from the BCHL broadcasters as well as videos submitted by the player reps.

On Thursday, the BCHL released video of the first series, Coquitlam versus Surrey, with the Express taking the series in seven games and advancing to the third round.

“We were looking for a way to keep our fans engaged during this unfortunate downtime and we think this initiative accomplishes just that,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

“By involving our players and our broadcasters in the project and creating our teams in the NHL 20 video game, we’ve tried to make it a fun and unique BCHL experience for everyone to enjoy.”

The BCHL says the remaining second-round games will be published in the coming days, with the third round commencing next week.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nanaimo and Cowichan video will be released Friday, with the Interior matchups being released on the weekend.

In related news, the BCHL asked on its website: If the season wasn’t cancelled, who would have won the 2020 Fred Page Cup?

Trail took top spot with 48.6 per cent of the vote.

1:46 WHL players, staff reflect on season being cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic WHL players, staff reflect on season being cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Smoke Eaters finished second in Interior Division standings with 77 points, 13 behind Penticton (90).

In the first round, the Smokies swept the defending league champion Prince George Spruce Kings.

The Vees had just 6.1 per cent of the vote, while Coquitlam, which finished first overall with 96 points, fared only slightly better with 6.8 per cent.