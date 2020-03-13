Coronavirus: BCHL cancels playoff schedule until further notice

Send this page to someone via email

The British Columbia Hockey League says that because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of its season has been cancelled until further notice.

In making the announcement via email on Thursday, the league says “the decision was made by Hockey Canada to cease operations of all events and activities, and this mandate is being supported by all organizations across Canada.”

READ MORE: NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

The 17-team league was partway through its playoff schedule. Eight teams were scheduled to start second-round action this weekend, but that’s now been indefinitely scrubbed.

The four playoff series were Trail versus Salmon Arm, Penticton versus Vernon, Coquitlam versus Surrey and Nanaimo versus Cowichan Valley.

BCHL season cancelled until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. RELEASE: https://t.co/0uMGO0wiFN pic.twitter.com/U49oCM9euP — BC Hockey League (@GoBCHL) March 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the growing trend associated with the virus, we are supporting Hockey Canada’s recommendation,” said Graham Fraser, chairman of the BCHL board of governors.

“We believe it is in everyone’s best interest to follow their lead in this situation.”

0:53 NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic NHL suspends its season amid coronavirus pandemic

Earlier in the week, nearly every major sports league suspended its season due to coronavirus concerns, including the NBA, NHL, MLS, PGA and CHL. On Friday morning, NASCAR postponed its next two races because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“This unprecedented situation is not something any of us thought we would be dealing with, but unfortunately, it’s now a reality,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the interest of public safety, we believe this was the only choice that could be made and we fully support Hockey Canada’s decision to suspend operations. We wish our players, staff and fans all the best during this difficult time.”

5:23 Squire’s Take: Impact of coronavirus on the sports world Squire’s Take: Impact of coronavirus on the sports world