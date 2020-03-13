Coronavirus: BCHL cancels playoff schedule until further notice

The British Columbia Hockey League says that because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the remainder of its season has been cancelled until further notice.
In making the announcement via email on Thursday, the league says “the decision was made by Hockey Canada to cease operations of all events and activities, and this mandate is being supported by all organizations across Canada.”
The 17-team league was partway through its playoff schedule. Eight teams were scheduled to start second-round action this weekend, but that’s now been indefinitely scrubbed.
The four playoff series were Trail versus Salmon Arm, Penticton versus Vernon, Coquitlam versus Surrey and Nanaimo versus Cowichan Valley.
“Given the growing trend associated with the virus, we are supporting Hockey Canada’s recommendation,” said Graham Fraser, chairman of the BCHL board of governors.
“We believe it is in everyone’s best interest to follow their lead in this situation.”
Earlier in the week, nearly every major sports league suspended its season due to coronavirus concerns, including the NBA, NHL, MLS, PGA and CHL. On Friday morning, NASCAR postponed its next two races because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“This unprecedented situation is not something any of us thought we would be dealing with, but unfortunately, it’s now a reality,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb.
“In the interest of public safety, we believe this was the only choice that could be made and we fully support Hockey Canada’s decision to suspend operations. We wish our players, staff and fans all the best during this difficult time.”
