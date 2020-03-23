2020 Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Memorial Cup has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada
It marks the first time in 102 years there will be no showdown to determine Canada’s major junior hockey champion.
Albertan hockey siblings adapt to life without the sport
The event was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: London world champion swimmer reacts to Canada’s withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics
The Canadian Hockey League also cancelled playoffs for all three of its regional leagues.
Preparing for the possible cancellation of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS