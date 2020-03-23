Menu

Canada

2020 Memorial Cup, CHL playoffs cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2020 6:14 pm
Updated March 23, 2020 6:33 pm
The 2020 Memorial Cup has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

It marks the first time in 102 years there will be no showdown to determine Canada’s major junior hockey champion.

The event was scheduled to run May 22-31 in Kelowna, B.C.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: London world champion swimmer reacts to Canada’s withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

The Canadian Hockey League also cancelled playoffs for all three of its regional leagues.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusWinnipeg SportsCOVID-19coronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus sportsjunior hockey CanadaCHL playoffsCHL playoffs cancelledcoronavirus CHLhockey coronavirusMemorial Cup cancelledpandemic canadasports events cancelled coronavirus
