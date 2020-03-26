Halifax to hold virtual council meetings starting in April

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax has announced its first regional council meeting since it was ordered to go digital by Nova Scotia in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The provincial government declared a state of emergency on March 22, 2020. Part of that declaration saw Chuck Porter, Nova Scotia’s minister of municipal affairs, direct “all municipalities and villages in the province” to discontinue holding their in-person meetings.

Instead, municipalities have been told to hold virtual meetings by video or telephone.

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) announced on Thursday that council will hold virtual meetings on April 2, April 14 and April 28.

Each meeting will begin at 1 p.m., and deal with issues determined by the CAO and Mayor Mike Savage, a press release from the HRM read.

The municipality is still testing various technologies to explore whether residents and media are able to access the meeting in real-time.

But if they are unable to make that work, the municipality has confirmed they will post the meeting’s minutes within 24 hours.

An audio recording of the entire meeting will also be made available and municipal staff are exploring whether a video recording of the meeting is possible.

The agenda and reports for the April 2 meeting will be posted on the HRM’s website on March 31.

If Porter’s order is violated, individuals could face a summary conviction with fines ranging between $500 and $10,000 and up to $100,000 for a corporation per incident.

The minister’s order will remain in place until the state of emergency is ended or the minister issues new directions.

