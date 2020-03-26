Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario college sends respiratory therapists to work ahead of schedule

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2020 12:47 pm
Ontario unveils $17B aid package in response to COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: The Ontario government revealed new funding in response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday. Finance Minister Rod Phillips spoke to Global News about the announcement.

An Ontario college says its final-year respiratory therapy students are getting to work weeks before graduating in an effort to prevent a shortage of such workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fanshawe College says it came to an agreement with the profession’s regulatory body, the College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario, to allow the students to join the workforce immediately.

READ MORE: Ontarians with COVID-19 no longer require tests to be considered virus-free

The agreement affects 43 third-year students, who the school says have all done 36 of 40 weeks in “clinical hospital and community placements.”

Respiratory therapists help patients with their breathing through oxygen or intubation and ventilation.

READ MORE: Here’s who will receive assistance under Ontario’s $17B coronavirus aid package

While most who are diagnosed with COVID-19 experience only mild symptoms, some suffer more severe respiratory effects.

Story continues below advertisement

Fanshawe College says that means respiratory therapists are more critical than ever, and hospitals are reporting a shortage.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescovid-19 newsCollege of Respiratory Therapists of OntarioOntario respiratory therapistsRespiratory Therapists CoronavirusRespiratory Therapists COVID-19
