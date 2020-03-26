1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 in London-Middlesex; local total now 20, health officials say

Health officials in London and Middlesex confirmed one new local case of COVID-19 on Thursday and released new details about two of the five cases confirmed the day before, including one involving a patient in their 20s who has been hospitalized.

The new case involves a woman in her 30s who had recently travelled to the USA where she contracted the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. She is currently self-isolating.

It puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in London and Middlesex to 20. Provincially, 858 cases have been confirmed in Ontario as of Thursday morning, including 837 active cases, 13 deaths, and 8 recoveries.

On Wednesday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MHLU) reported that five new cases had been confirmed locally, but details were only known about two of them: one involving a woman in her 70s who is now self-isolated, and another involving a woman in her 80s who has been hospitalized.

Health officials said the woman in her 70s had recently travelled to the Philippines where she contracted COVID-19, while the woman in her 80s obtained it through close contact.

Details have since been determined for two of the other five cases. Information about the fifth case remains pending.

One patient is a man in his 20s who became infected through undetermined means and has been hospitalized, while the other involves a man in his 30s who obtained COVID-19 through close contact, and who is in self-isolation, MLHU said.

The current conditions of the hospitalized patients are not known.

Outside of London and Middlesex, there are new details about the five cases confirmed on Wednesday by health officials in Sarnia-Lambton.

The cases, Lambton County’s first, all involve patients over the age of 60, all of whom have been hospitalized.

On Thursday, it was revealed the five cases involve two women in their 60s and 70s, and three men, one in his 70s, and two in their 80s.

Health officials say the man in his 70s had contracted COVID-19 through close contact with someone who also had the disease. Details about the other four cases are pending.

