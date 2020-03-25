Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Resident at Toronto long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 10:39 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 3 more COVID-19 deaths in Toronto as city closes all parks
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health reported three new deaths related to COVID-19, two of which are in a city-run long-term care home. After seeing people ignoring physical distancing guidelines, the city has now shut all city parks amenities. Matthew Bingley reports.

A resident at a long-term care home in Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case involves a woman at Kensington Gardens, located near Spadina Avenue and College Street.

“The 81-year-old woman is in isolation and is recovering in her room,” a statement from the home said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto nursing home reports 2 residents with COVID-19

“She does not require hospitalization at this time. Her family has been notified.”

The news comes just hours after officials confirmed two residents of Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough died as a result of the virus.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said Toronto has seen 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the outbreak began.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of four COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the city.

— With files from Jessica Patton

