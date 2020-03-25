Coronavirus: Resident at Toronto long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A resident at a long-term care home in Toronto has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case involves a woman at Kensington Gardens, located near Spadina Avenue and College Street.

“The 81-year-old woman is in isolation and is recovering in her room,” a statement from the home said.

“She does not require hospitalization at this time. Her family has been notified.”

The news comes just hours after officials confirmed two residents of Seven Oaks Long-Term Care Home in Scarborough died as a result of the virus.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, said Toronto has seen 319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the outbreak began.

A total of four COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the city.

— With files from Jessica Patton

