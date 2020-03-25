Saskatchewan addictions support holds online meetings due to coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Central Saskatchewan Area of Narcotics Anonymous said the organization is now holding online meetings to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The member — who Global News has decided not to identify due to the anonymous nature of the organization — said all in-person meetings were suspended because the government limit on public gatherings of 25 persons (with proper social distancing) would have prevented people from getting the addictions support they need.

On Tuesday the government lowered the number to 10.

The member told Global News the CSANA is now hosting meetings through a video chat platform so that people could still attend meetings. They said the meetings are crucial because an addict is in bad company when they’re by themselves.

They said the in-person gatherings were preferred but the virtual exchanges still provide a sense of support and fellowship.

They even said the online platform has some benefits — that the ability to turn off the camera and use a pseudonym reduced some members’ anxiety to speak.

They also said the group will continue to find new ways to connect people during the pandemic — including finding a means to easily contact those without internet access.

They said it’s times like these when people most need connection.

