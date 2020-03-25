Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Will quarantine measures prompt new playground zones in Lethbridge?

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 7:46 pm
Will quarantine measures prompt change in Lethbridge playground zones?
WATCH: While some people in Lethbridge have voiced safety concerns over children playing in green spaces during the COVID-19 outbreak, city officials say this isn’t the time to review playground zone bylaws. Emily Olsen reports.

While school is out, playgrounds are closed and people are practising physical distancing in Lethbridge, many are still venturing out to city green spaces to enjoy some fresh air during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is prompting the question of whether combining school and playground zones would be beneficial.

Ahmed Ali, a city transportation engineering manager, said with Lethbridge’s focus primarily on combating the spread of COVID-19, now is not the time.

“Right now, it’s not business as usual,” said Ali. 

Tweet This

“We have other issues to address.”

He said the change would be an investment and require crews to change every sign across the city, but officials are still exploring their options in the long term.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Lethbridge announces new measures to prevent COVID-19 transmission

“We don’t want to jump right away. As we get more results, and [if] we are fully convinced that combining these two zones will actually have a beneficial effect, then we will make a decision,” Ali said.

“What we are doing right now is looking at results from the City of Calgary, City of Medicine Hat and City of Edmonton, where they have combined school zones and playground zones, to see what results they get in before and after studies.”

Comments on Global News’ Facebook poll showed mixed opinions on the matter.

Many expressed concerns about safety while others were concerned about interruptions to daily commutes.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ali said the city is aware of safety concerns.

“We know that the city is not allowing kids to play in playgrounds, and they may go in the green space. I would definitely advise parents to be watchful of children,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Lethbridge long-term care facilities restrict visitation

He said the reduced traffic due to quarantine measures should be beneficial for those playing outside.

“I’m not trying to discourage people from going outside but make sure your children are with you,” Ali said. 

“Don’t leave them alone, and make sure that we all follow the mantra of staying home, staying safe and staying healthy.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SchoolLethbridgeStudentsCOVIDDriverPlaygroundSchool ZoneCOVID-19 Lethbridgecovid lethbridge
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.