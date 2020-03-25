Toronto to close all city-owned playgrounds, parks amid coronavirus outbreak

Toronto Mayor John Tory says all city-owned playgrounds will be closed effective immediately amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Tory said all other park amenities will be closed as well, as part of the city’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Tory recently declared a state of emergency for Toronto on Monday, marking the first time the city has been under one.
The emergency declaration gives Tory the ability to make certain decisions that normally require full city council approval.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
On Monday, the City of Mississauga announced the closure of playgrounds, sport courts, skateboard parks and leash-free zones.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Ontario had 671 active cases of coronavirus, nine deaths and eight resolved.View link »
COMMENTS