Health

Toronto to close all city-owned playgrounds, parks amid coronavirus outbreak

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 3:49 pm
WATCH LIVE: Toronto health officials provide update to city's response to coronavirus pandemic

Toronto Mayor John Tory says all city-owned playgrounds will be closed effective immediately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tory said all other park amenities will be closed as well, as part of the city’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tory recently declared a state of emergency for Toronto on Monday, marking the first time the city has been under one.

READ MORE: Ontario government set to unveil major fiscal update in response to coronavirus outbreak

The emergency declaration gives Tory the ability to make certain decisions that normally require full city council approval.

On Monday, the City of Mississauga announced the closure of playgrounds, sport courts, skateboard parks and leash-free zones.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Ontario had 671 active cases of coronavirus, nine deaths and eight resolved.

