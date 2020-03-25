Stop calling 911 for COVID-19 testing: Waterloo CAO

Send this page to someone via email

A Region of Waterloo official says that people have been calling 911 in an effort to get tested quicker for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I want to send an important reminder to citizens about the appropriate use of 911,” Waterloo Region CAO Mike Murray said Wednesday morning.

“Please do not dial 911 in an attempt to jump the queue and get tested for COVID-19.”

Murray says the region has received several reports of people misusing the emergency hotline.

“We have heard anecdotally from our emergency first responders and 911 call takers that some people appear to be doing [this],” he explained. “And that’s really why we wanted to make this comment today.”

The Region’s CAO says people are wasting important time and resources by calling 911.

“It is a misuse of our valued resources and it places first responders at risk,” Murray said. So please only dial 911 in true emergencies.

“And if you do so, be honest with the first responders about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

