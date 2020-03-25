Coronavirus: 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 58 people in Waterloo Region who are believed to have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency updated its list on Wednesday morning and it has grown by 26 since it was last updated on Monday.

Thirteen of those newly listed acquired the disease through close contact or the community while the remainder have been listed by Public Health as pending which would indicate they are not sure where it was obtained.

So far, not a single of the new listings was acquired through travel.

Eleven people are currently in area hospitals although the initial case has returned home, according to Public Health. The status of a handful of cases has been listed as pending.

Ontario reported another 100 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 688.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

