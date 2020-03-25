Coronavirus: Waterloo region, municipalities declare state of emergency

The Region of Waterloo and its seven municipalities each declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning in response to the growing novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a release, the region and municipalities say this will allow council heads “to take actions or make orders to protect the inhabitants of the municipality and increases the ability of municipalities to share resources, personnel and equipment to respond and support the broader public sector and key services.”

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says the unified decision will allow the areas more tools in the battle against COVID-19.

“This is an important decision for the future health and wellbeing of our entire community,” he said in a statement. “This declaration gives our municipality a few more tools in our toolbox to respond to the spread of this virus in our community.”

