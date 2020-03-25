Winnipeg Ice add 2 players in U.S. Prospects Draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Ice had their first chance to restock the cupboards after three of their players aged out, following the official cancellation of the Western Hockey League season.

The Ice selected centre Jayson Shaugabay with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 WHL U.S. Prospects Draft on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old Shaugabay had 19 goals and 32 assists in only 22 games for the Warroad High School Warriors in Minnesota. He also played 14 games for the Bantam Elite League’s North Stars last season where he notched six more tallies.

With the 6th selection in the 2020 U.S. Prospects Draft the Winnipeg ICE have selected Jayson Shaugabay from Warroad MN. Jayson had 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points in just 22 games this past season for Warroad High in the USHS-MN League. Welcome to the ICE Jayson! pic.twitter.com/OChOHaOZYm — x – Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) March 25, 2020

With their second and final selection of the two-round draft, the Ice grabbed left-winger Beckett Hendrickson with the 39th overall pick. The 14-year-old Minnesota product scored nine goals with 18 helpers in just 14 games for the AAA Under-14 Minnesota Blades last season.

The Brandon Wheat Kings took forward Zach Nehring from Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Minnesota with the 17th overall selection, and drafted his teammate, forward Ty Henricks in the 28th position.

The Red Deer Rebels had the first overall pick and selected forward Gracyn Sawchyn from Shattuck-St. Mary’s. He scored 32 goals with 51 assists in only 54 games last season.

All 2005-born players who reside in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming were eligible to be selected.

Earlier in the day, the Regina Pats won the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft Lottery.

The Pats own the first overall selection in the bantam draft and will have the opportunity to draft 14-year-old Connor Bedard, who was the first player in western Canada to be granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada.

The Prince George Cougars will pick in the second slot, followed by the Moose Jaw Warriors, Tri-City Americans, Saskatoon Blades and Red Deer Rebels.

The Winnipeg Ice own the 14th overall pick, while the Brandon Wheat Kings will select in the 13th position.

The annual bantam draft will be conducted exclusively online on April 22.

