5 charged with attempted murder after Midland stabbing: OPP

Five people have been charged with attempted murder after a 53-year-old man was stabbed at a Midland residence on Tuesday morning, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The 53-year-old victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. He remains in serious condition.

According to officers, a number of individuals left the crime scene on Frederick Street. A short time later, police say they found several “suspicious” people in a residential area in Tay Township, Ont.

Dariusz Horosz, 42, from Tiny Township, Ont., Tanner McCue, 22, from Penetanguishene, Ont., and Tyler McCue, 30, from Penetanguishene, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation.

Chantel Belcourt, 35, from Midland, Ont., and Debbie Copegog, 42, from Midland, Ont., were charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault, police add.

The accused were held for bail hearings and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

