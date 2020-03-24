Menu

Crime

6 arrested after 53-year-old man stabbed in Midland, Ont., OPP say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:31 pm
Southern Georgian Bay OPP have arrested and charged six people following a stabbing in Midland.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Six people have been arrested after a 53-year-old man was stabbed at a Midland, Ont., residence on Tuesday morning, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

The man was subsequently sent to Georgian Bay General Hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

READ MORE: OPP investigating reported shoplifting incident at Midland Superstore

When officers arrived at the scene on Frederick Street, police say they found the man with stab wounds.

According to police, officers received information about a “number of people” leaving the scene in a car, leading them to a residential neighbourhood in Tay Township where police say there were several “suspicious” people.

Officers swarmed the area before three men and three women were arrested. The six are being held in custody as officers investigate what happened, OPP say.

Story continues below advertisement

The identities of those who have been charged will be released at a later time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

