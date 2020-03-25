Winnipeg students use window art to show support for coronavirus frontline workers

Send this page to someone via email

Classes at Winnipeg’s Victory School may be on hold due to the novel coronavirus, but staff and students aren’t letting being stuck at home stop them from thanking those working to fight COVID-19.

And they want Winnipeggers to join them.

The West Kildonan neighbourhood elementary school is asking students to make signs thanking frontline workers and put them in their window for everyone to see.

Please join us in thanking all of our Essential Service Workers for their ongoing effort to ensure vital services continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/xm2u1SxiCC — Victory School (@VictorySchoolMb) March 24, 2020

“Thank you to those who are at home right now, which is exactly what we need to be doing to help plank the curve of COVID-19. However, we recognize that there are people that need to go out each day to provide essential services for all of us,” explained Victory School teacher Kiersten Neufeld in a post on the school’s Twitter page.

“Victory School is asking our family and community members to take a few minutes to join us in making thank-you signs for the essential service workers.”

Please join us in thanking all of our Essential Service Workers for their ongoing work to ensure vital services continue during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/VbipkTaQrh — Victory School (@VictorySchoolMb) March 24, 2020

The school is asking its students — and the rest of Winnipeg — to take a picture of the signs they create and post them to social media with the hashtag #victoryschoolmb.

“Join us in posting signs and showing our appreciation for all of our essential service workers!” tweeted Neufeld.

Victory School has about 250 children in kindergarten to Grade 5.

