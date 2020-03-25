Menu

Health

Winnipeg students use window art to show support for coronavirus frontline workers

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 2:42 pm
Updated March 25, 2020 2:49 pm
Victory School in Winnipeg is asking its students to make thank-you signs for frontline workers and stick them up in their windows.
Victory School in Winnipeg is asking its students to make thank-you signs for frontline workers and stick them up in their windows. Victory School/Twitter

Classes at Winnipeg’s Victory School may be on hold due to the novel coronavirus, but staff and students aren’t letting being stuck at home stop them from thanking those working to fight COVID-19.

And they want Winnipeggers to join them.

READ MORE: Winnipeg photographer offers self-isolation sessions from front yard

The West Kildonan neighbourhood elementary school is asking students to make signs thanking frontline workers and put them in their window for everyone to see.

Story continues below advertisement

“Thank you to those who are at home right now, which is exactly what we need to be doing to help plank the curve of COVID-19. However, we recognize that there are people that need to go out each day to provide essential services for all of us,” explained Victory School teacher Kiersten Neufeld in a post on the school’s Twitter page.

“Victory School is asking our family and community members to take a few minutes to join us in making thank-you signs for the essential service workers.”

The school is asking its students — and the rest of Winnipeg — to take a picture of the signs they create and post them to social media with the hashtag #victoryschoolmb.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman celebrates 100th birthday with family singing from distance amid coronavirus

“Join us in posting signs and showing our appreciation for all of our essential service workers!” tweeted Neufeld.

Victory School has about 250 children in kindergarten to Grade 5.

Winnipeg photographer offers self-isolation sessions from front yard
Winnipeg photographer offers self-isolation sessions from front yard
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casescoronavirus in manitobacovid-19 newsCoronavirus in WinnipegVictory School CoronavirusVictory School Winnipeg
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

