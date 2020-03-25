Murder investigation underway after midnight shooting in quiet Kelowna neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot dead in a car on an otherwise quiet residential cul-de-sac in Kelowna’s Upper Mission neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Neighbours flooded 911 with calls of gunshots along the 300 block of Trumpeter Court just before midnight, according to Kelowna RCMP.

The murder appears to be targeted, according to police.

“Police are maintaining the crime scene for examination and are canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance footage,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

No suspects have been located, Noseworthy added.

Trumpeter Court is part of a residential neighbourhood that many families call home. It is located on Kelowna’s south slopes.

The shooting is being investigated by the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.