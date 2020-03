Send this page to someone via email

Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday, according to police.

Investigators said it happened in the community of Erin Woods before 10 p.m.

Police said one person was shot in the stomach and the other person was shot in the hand. The latter was taken to hospital in stable condition. The other victim’s condition was not known.

Investigators are searching for a suspect.

