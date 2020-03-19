Menu

Canada

Edson man charged with attempted murder

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 12:23 pm
Updated March 19, 2020 12:26 pm
Edson RCMP have arrested and charged Edson man with attempted murder.
A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in Edson, Alta., on March 18.

RCMP said they were called to an apartment building in the area of 56 street and 11 avenue around 1:45 a.m., and found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening.

RCMP said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

READ MORE: Edson man charged with massive meat theft at local food bank

Dylan Aldoff, 19, of Edson, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and break and enter with intent.

RCMP said at the time of Aldoff’s arrest, he was in possession of illegal drugs believed to be MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Aldoff has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

RCMP said the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to speak to bail on March 20.

