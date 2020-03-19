Edson man charged with attempted murder

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a stabbing in Edson, Alta., on March 18.

RCMP said they were called to an apartment building in the area of 56 street and 11 avenue around 1:45 a.m., and found a 21-year-old man with a stab wound.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening.

RCMP said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

Dylan Aldoff, 19, of Edson, has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault and break and enter with intent.

RCMP said at the time of Aldoff’s arrest, he was in possession of illegal drugs believed to be MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Aldoff has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

RCMP said the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to speak to bail on March 20.