Crime

Edson man charged with massive meat theft at local food bank

By Kendra Slugoski Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 2:56 pm
Updated March 18, 2020 2:57 pm
An Edson man is accused of breaking in and stealing hundreds of pounds of beef from local food bank.
An Edson man is accused of breaking in and stealing hundreds of pounds of beef from local food bank. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A break-in at the Edson Food Bank on March 14 has resulted in a number of charges.

Edson RCMP said the Edson Food Bank Society noticed a number of grocery items, which included 400 pounds of hamburger, had been stolen.

The stolen meat and groceries were valued at more than $3,100.

Surveillance cameras from businesses in the neighbourhood and forensic identification led RCMP to arrest and charge 19-year-old Matthew Guthrie.

Guthrie, who is from Edson, has been charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Edson court on April 7, 2020.

The food bank was damaged during the break-in and stolen food was found within a block of the building, RCMP said.

The RCMP said it is searching for more suspects and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

