Edson man charged with massive meat theft at local food bank

A break-in at the Edson Food Bank on March 14 has resulted in a number of charges.
Edson RCMP said the Edson Food Bank Society noticed a number of grocery items, which included 400 pounds of hamburger, had been stolen.
The stolen meat and groceries were valued at more than $3,100.
Surveillance cameras from businesses in the neighbourhood and forensic identification led RCMP to arrest and charge 19-year-old Matthew Guthrie.
Guthrie, who is from Edson, has been charged with break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Edson court on April 7, 2020.
The food bank was damaged during the break-in and stolen food was found within a block of the building, RCMP said.
The RCMP said it is searching for more suspects and anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
