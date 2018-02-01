Crime
February 1, 2018 3:47 pm

High steaks! $100K in meat stolen from Alberta food distributor

By Web Producer  Global News

Strathcona County RCMP released these photos after several pallets of meat were stolen from Fins Seafood on Jan. 22, 2018.

Supplied: RCMP
A A

The RCMP is investigating after more than $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from a food distribution company in Sherwood Park.

It happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 22 at Fins Seafood Distributors on Cree Road.

RCMP said the suspects broke into a locked trainer in the back parking lot at about 1 a.m.

Several pallets of meat were stolen, including crab, salmon and steak.

Strathcona County RCMP have released photos and descriptions of two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

The first vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Caravan with a front plate or decal on the front bumper.

The second vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 with a burnt-out passenger tail light. The box of the truck appears to have a black liner and a plate in the rear window of the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP at (780) 467-7741 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

02-01-meattruck2

Strathcona County RCMP released these photos after several pallets of meat were stolen from Fins Seafood on Jan. 22, 2018.

Supplied: RCMP
02-01-meattruck3

Strathcona County RCMP released these photos after several pallets of meat were stolen from Fins Seafood on Jan. 22, 2018.

Supplied: RCMP
02-01-meattruck

Strathcona County RCMP released these photos after several pallets of meat were stolen from Fins Seafood on Jan. 22, 2018.

Supplied: RCMP

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Fins Seafood
Meat Theft
pallets of meat
Sherwood Park
Steaks
stolen crab
stolen meat
stolen salmon
stolen steaks
Strathcona County

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News