High steaks! $100K in meat stolen from Alberta food distributor

The RCMP is investigating after more than $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from a food distribution company in Sherwood Park.

It happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 22 at Fins Seafood Distributors on Cree Road.

RCMP said the suspects broke into a locked trainer in the back parking lot at about 1 a.m.

Several pallets of meat were stolen, including crab, salmon and steak.

Strathcona County RCMP have released photos and descriptions of two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

The first vehicle is described as a dark blue Dodge Caravan with a front plate or decal on the front bumper.

The second vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 with a burnt-out passenger tail light. The box of the truck appears to have a black liner and a plate in the rear window of the driver’s side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact RCMP at (780) 467-7741 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.