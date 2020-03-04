Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton March 4 2020 8:56pm 02:05 Charges laid after 2 massive fires in Edson There’s been a break in the case of two massive fires at car dealerships in Edson. RCMP have arrested and charged two people, accusing them of those two fires and three others. Fletcher Kent reports. 2 people charged in Edson vehicle dealership fires, Whitecourt pet store blaze and other arsons <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6633321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6633321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?