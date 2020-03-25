Menu

Sports

Athletics Canada issues lifetime ban to former Guelph track coach Dave Scott-Thomas

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 12:38 pm
Coach Dave Scott-Thomas keeps an eye on the course as members of Guelph's Speed River track and field club workout Sept. 21, 2011.
Coach Dave Scott-Thomas keeps an eye on the course as members of Guelph's Speed River track and field club workout Sept. 21, 2011. The Canadian Press

Former University of Guelph running coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been given a lifetime ban from track and field by Athletics Canada.

It comes after Scott-Thomas was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student-athlete.

READ MORE: University of Guelph admits ‘toxic environment’ was fostered within athletics program

Global News has not been able to verify any of the allegations.

“Mr. David Scott-Thomas is subject to a lifetime ban from Athletics Canada during which time he shall not coach or train a member of Athletics Canada or a member of any affiliated club or association,” Athletics Canada commissioner Frank Fowlie said in his decision.

The former coach was fired by the university in December after he allegedly had an affair with a former underage student-athlete in 2003. The university alleges he lied repeatedly during an investigation into the matter in 2006.

He was also suspended by Athletics Canada in January, pending an investigation.

READ MORE: Dave Scott-Thomas, former track coach, removed from Guelph Sports Hall of Fame

The lifetime ban issued on Wednesday takes effect immediately.

Scott-Thomas led the Gryphons to 37 national titles in cross-country running and track and field. He also coached for Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games and world championships in 2015 and 2017.

Global News has reached out to Scott-Thomas numerous times for comment but has not heard back.

With files from The Canadian Press

