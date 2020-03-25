Athletics Canada issues lifetime ban to former Guelph track coach Dave Scott-Thomas

Send this page to someone via email

Former University of Guelph running coach Dave Scott-Thomas has been given a lifetime ban from track and field by Athletics Canada.

It comes after Scott-Thomas was accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student-athlete.

Global News has not been able to verify any of the allegations.

“Mr. David Scott-Thomas is subject to a lifetime ban from Athletics Canada during which time he shall not coach or train a member of Athletics Canada or a member of any affiliated club or association,” Athletics Canada commissioner Frank Fowlie said in his decision.

The former coach was fired by the university in December after he allegedly had an affair with a former underage student-athlete in 2003. The university alleges he lied repeatedly during an investigation into the matter in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 University of Saskatchewan reviewing athlete recruitment process after Gavlas firing University of Saskatchewan reviewing athlete recruitment process after Gavlas firing

He was also suspended by Athletics Canada in January, pending an investigation.

The lifetime ban issued on Wednesday takes effect immediately.

Scott-Thomas led the Gryphons to 37 national titles in cross-country running and track and field. He also coached for Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games and world championships in 2015 and 2017.

Global News has reached out to Scott-Thomas numerous times for comment but has not heard back.

With files from The Canadian Press