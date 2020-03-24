Coronavirus: City of Kawartha Lakes declares state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham has enacted a declaration of a state of emergency.

“The situation before us is accelerating. There will be more positive cases in the coming days,” Letham said.

“Our front line health care workers are in need of additional support. By declaring a State of Emergency, we are able to deploy municipal resources to help the health care system fight the spread of COVID-19 and care for those who have become ill.”

Please take a moment to watch a video message from Mayor Letham on the City's Declaration of a State of Emergency. https://t.co/ylZj0k2MVn — Kawartha Lakes (@kawarthalakes) March 24, 2020

The decision to declare is in line with the previous provincial declaration and will allow the municipality to mobilize local resources where needed to support front-line healthcare partners and emergency services during the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a community response. The lines of government fall away and we all need to work together,” Letham said.

All municipal buildings and non-essential services have been closed to the public.

Curbside recycling and garbage collection will continue as scheduled, while all landfills are closed to the public.

Victoria Manor continues to operate under restricted access protocols as directed by the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

All council, municipal boards and committee meetings have been suspended until the end of April.

Lindsay Transit’s conventional service is suspended.

The municipal airport is closed to the public, as are all flights except Ornge and emergency vehicles.

All arenas, community halls, libraries, recreation centres, pools, museums and service centres are closed until April 5 and will be reassessed at that time.

All Provincial Offences Act matters until April 3 will be adjourned to a later date and defendants will be notified by mail.