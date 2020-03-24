Winnipeg school zone speed limits suspended as classes cancelled for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are suspending the 30 km/h reduced speed limit in school zones while classes remain cancelled and schools are closed.

Const. Jay Murray told Global News the decision is a reflection of social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic, and that it’s unlikely for children to be playing in school zones while families are practising self-isolation.

“This circumstance is different than anything else we have experienced before,” Murray said.

Other forms of photo enforcement, he said, will continue.

0:41 Superintendent and CEO of Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary and Middle Schools is in favour of flashing school zone lights Superintendent and CEO of Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary and Middle Schools is in favour of flashing school zone lights

