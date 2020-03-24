Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Winnipeg school zone speed limits suspended as classes cancelled for coronavirus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:20 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 2:26 pm
Winnipeg's reduced speed school zones are being suspended while students are self-isolating.
Winnipeg's reduced speed school zones are being suspended while students are self-isolating. The Canadian Press

Winnipeg police are suspending the 30 km/h reduced speed limit in school zones while classes remain cancelled and schools are closed.

Const. Jay Murray told Global News the decision is a reflection of social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic, and that it’s unlikely for children to be playing in school zones while families are practising self-isolation.

READ MORE: Frustrated Winnipeg electrician installs flashing school zone lights himself

“This circumstance is different than anything else we have experienced before,” Murray said.

Other forms of photo enforcement, he said, will continue.

Superintendent and CEO of Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary and Middle Schools is in favour of flashing school zone lights
Superintendent and CEO of Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary and Middle Schools is in favour of flashing school zone lights
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Winnipeg policeWinnipeg trafficSchool Zonescoronavirus in manitobaWinnipeg schoolsWinnipeg school zonesConst. Jay Murrayreduced speed school zones
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.