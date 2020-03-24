P.E.I. health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health will be providing an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The province did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are still three cases on Prince Edward Island.

On Monday, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said stiff fines will be imposed on those who do not follow self-isolation rules.

Islanders who don’t comply will face a fine of $1,000 for a first offence, $2,000 for a second and $10,000 for a third and every offence after that.

The island has shut down all non-essential services, including liquor and cannabis stores, as well as hairdressers, nail salons, malls, pools and fitness facilities.

2:16 Coronavirus outbreak: P.E.I. clarifies liquor, cannabis store stance after panic-buying Coronavirus outbreak: P.E.I. clarifies liquor, cannabis store stance after panic-buying

The update is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

