Health

P.E.I. health officials to provide COVID-19 update

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 12:01 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 12:02 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, announces the province's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020. .
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, announces the province's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020. . Government of Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island’s chief medical officer of health will be providing an update on the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The province did not report any new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are still three cases on Prince Edward Island.

On Monday, chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said stiff fines will be imposed on those who do not follow self-isolation rules.

Islanders who don’t comply will face a fine of $1,000 for a first offence, $2,000 for a second and $10,000 for a third and every offence after that.

The island has shut down all non-essential services, including liquor and cannabis stores, as well as hairdressers, nail salons, malls, pools and fitness facilities.

The update is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m.

