Crime

SiRT investigating child pornography case that may involve RCMP officer

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 10:12 am
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), the province’s police watchdog, says LeBlanc surrendered to police after negotiations with an officer.
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog says an investigation is underway into a child pornography case that may involve an RCMP office.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says it was contacted by the RCMP on March 3 concerning an “investigation they were conducting in relation to the possession of child pornography that may involve a member of RCMP in Nova Scotia.”

SiRT says it commenced an investigation into the matter on March 11 “when additional information became available.”

Few other details have been released.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

The team can independently begin an investigation after a referral from a chief of police, the head of the RCMP in Nova Scotia or the Minister of Justice. It can also investigate after a complaint from the public.

The Police Act requires the director to file a public report summarizing the result of the investigation within three months after it is finished.

