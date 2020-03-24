Atlético Ottawa adds former Canadian youth international defender Brandon John to roster

Send this page to someone via email

Expansion Atlético Ottawa has added former Canadian youth international defender Brandon John to its Canadian Premier League roster.

The 25-year-old centre back from Toronto moved to Canada from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines when he was seven. He was a member of the Toronto FC academy program before joining FC Erzgebirge Aue, playing for the German club’s under-23 team from 2013 to 2015.

He signed with the USL club Seattle Sounders FC in 2016, before joining the Vaughan Azzurri of League 1 Ontario in 2017. Last year he was with the USL’s Orlando City B.

The six-foot defender represented Canada at the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The next year he was called into an under-23 camp.

“He is a tremendous talent that will strengthen the centre of our defence. We can’t wait to see him wearing our jersey and play for our squad,” Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement.

John is the eighth player to officially join Atlético Ottawa, joining Ben Fisk, Antoine Coupland, Malyk Hamilton, Ajay Khabra, Michel Djaozardy, Ricky Gomes and Kunle Dada-Luke.

Like most sports leagues, the CPL is in limbo due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has put training camp on hold and postponed the scheduled April 11 start of its second season.

