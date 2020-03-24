Menu

Canada

Atlético Ottawa adds former Canadian youth international defender Brandon John to roster

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2020 10:09 am
Updated March 24, 2020 10:11 am
The game ball sits on a pedestal ahead of the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019. Atletico Ottawa players and coaches are headed home, leaving their Spanish training base as a result of a domino effect of restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Expansion Atlético Ottawa has added former Canadian youth international defender Brandon John to its Canadian Premier League roster.

The 25-year-old centre back from Toronto moved to Canada from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines when he was seven. He was a member of the Toronto FC academy program before joining FC Erzgebirge Aue, playing for the German club’s under-23 team from 2013 to 2015.

READ MORE: Teenage midfielder Antoine Coupland is Atlético Ottawa’s second signing

He signed with the USL club Seattle Sounders FC in 2016, before joining the Vaughan Azzurri of League 1 Ontario in 2017. Last year he was with the USL’s Orlando City B.

The six-foot defender represented Canada at the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. The next year he was called into an under-23 camp.

“He is a tremendous talent that will strengthen the centre of our defence. We can’t wait to see him wearing our jersey and play for our squad,” Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said in a statement.

John is the eighth player to officially join Atlético Ottawa, joining Ben Fisk, Antoine Coupland, Malyk Hamilton, Ajay Khabra, Michel Djaozardy, Ricky Gomes and Kunle Dada-Luke.

Like most sports leagues, the CPL is in limbo due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It has put training camp on hold and postponed the scheduled April 11 start of its second season.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
