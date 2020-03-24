Menu

Canada

Ontario set to temporarily reduce hydro rates amid coronavirus pandemic: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2020 8:55 am
Updated March 24, 2020 8:57 am
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. .
A hydro tower is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, November 4, 2015. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO – Ontario is expected to temporarily cut electricity rates for customers as the economy slows due to steps taken the reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Citing a senior Ontario government source, the Globe and Mail reported the province will lower rates for the next 45 days.

The Ontario Energy Board has already extended its winter ban on electricity disconnections to July 31 and it called on distributors to be more flexible on arrears payment arrangements.

Ontario moved to order the closure of all non-essential businesses in the province starting tonight.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

Meanwhile, Hydro-Quebec says rates were already being frozen for a year beginning April 1 and that a rate cut would mean a financial loss that would impact the provincial budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Like other utilities, it is adopting other measures such as not applying administrative charges for unpaid bills, and the suspension of service interruptions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
