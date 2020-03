Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle smashed through a sound barrier in southeast Calgary on Monday, leaving a big hole in the structure, according to police.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Deerfoot Trail north of MacKenzie Lake Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m., officers said.

The driver had minor injuries, EMS said.

City engineers were called to assess the structural integrity of the wall.

