Health

B.C. firefighters wearing extra gear to respond to possible COVID-19 calls

By Linda Aylesworth Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 7:46 pm
First responders reassuring public of their COVID-19 preparation
Firefighters, police and paramedics are all monitoring the news closely and coming up with contingency plans. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

Port Moody Fire Rescue is just one of many emergency response teams taking no chances with possible COVID-19 medical calls.

When a distress call comes in from someone with flu-like symptoms, firefighters go through a new procedure.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. municipalities closing community centres and other civic facilities

“Once on scene, we go through a unique and detailed triage process where one of our staff members dons level one medical PPE,” Fire Chief Ron Coulson said, referrring to personal protective equipment.

This includes an N95 mask, gloves, and goggles.

“We make a two-meter assessment of that individual, then determine … if a higher level [of PPE] is required at that point.”

Level two includes an impervious gown and a face shield, which some people have found a bit off-putting.

Langley firefighters in isolation after possible coronavirus exposure
“It is daunting when we have level two medical PPE on,” said Coulson. “But in these circumstances, we have to err on the side of caution.”

Story continues below advertisement

In an effort to ease public anxiety, the City of Port Moody is producing a video about its new protective gear — just one of many things it helps to know if we are to succeed in containing COVID-19.

“The challenge before us is in education,” Coulson said. “We have to get the message to those who may not want to listen to it yet.”

