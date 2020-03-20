Coronavirus: Kids say thank you to Calgary first responders

Send this page to someone via email

One organization is asking for children’s help to boost the morale of Calgary’s first responders as the COVID-19 outbreak continues across the globe.

Laura Szarka is the founder of the Code 15 project, an initiative aimed at improving first responders’ mental health by connecting those in need with resources and peer-to-peer support.

Szarka has reached out to the community to ask for their support in thanking these workers who continue to put their health and safety at risk amid the pandemic.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s really highlighted the need for our first responders’ mental health to be a priority,” she said during an interview with CHQR 770 . Tweet This

“Paramedics, firefighters, police officers and nurses; they’re serving our community selflessly and at the same time, they’re facing the same struggles at home that we have with this pandemic. So we wanted to show our support and give them encouragement and gratitude.”

Story continues below advertisement

LISTEN: Kids pay thanks to Calgary’s first responders during COVID-19 outbreak

View link »

In hopes of highlighting the community’s gratitude, Szarka asked children to share their thank you notes and artwork and so far, the response has been overwhelming.

8-year-old Isla submitted this thank you note to the Code 15 project Code 15 project

This artwork was submitted to the Code 15 project by the Cheng family Code 15 project

The McMahon family send their thanks to the Code 15 project. Code 15 project

So far, the project has received more than 50 thank you notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Szarka said the thought behind each piece goes a long way for first responders.

“It really does impact us,” she said.

“The call volume goes up for first responders at a time like this. People are scared and first responders are humans too, and we also have a lot of fear at this time.

“So when we see people showing us gratitude, it really motivates us to keep going.” Tweet This

The idea behind the Thank You initiative stems from a similar gift Szarka received during a tough time in her life.

“As a first responder, I’ve worked through some other things, like the Ebola scare. I received a card in the mail from one of my co-workers’ children,” she said.

“It was just so innocent and beautiful. It was a reminder that people really do care about us when we’re feeling pretty low.” Tweet This

8-year-old Ayla submitted this artwork to the Code 15 project Code 15 project

Seth, Jemima, and Cleo created this picture thanking first responders in Calgary Code 15 project

Szarka hopes even more people will send along their thoughts of gratitude as the outbreak continues in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

With many organizations closing their doors to the public during the pandemic, Szarka said she isn’t accepting in-person submissions.

She said all artwork can be sent to code15project@gmail.com, or people can upload their photos to Instagram and tag her to have them featured on the Thank You page on the Code 15 projects website.

“It means a lot. Tweet This

“It boosts morale quite a bit and really helps remind us why we’re doing this.”