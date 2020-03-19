Calgary Zoo brings animal facts, videos to those at home during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Did you know penguins have knees? Or that hippos need their teeth cleaned?

Those are just some of the facts the Calgary Zoo is hoping to share — as much of the world spends time at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Because of city and provincial efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Calgary Zoo is one of many businesses and attractions in the city that have closed its doors.

That doesn’t mean the learning stops though. In an effort to keep sharing the joy and knowledge, the zoo has started sharing Daily Dose at Home videos on its Instagram page.

The zoo said it’s using unique videos of behind-the-scenes zoo activity during the temporary closure to keep people engaged with conservation and animal care programs at the facility.

On Tuesday, viewers got a glimpse of the king penguins waddling freely around the zoo after a fresh snowfall.

The birds were seen strolling the walkways, prancing in the snow and playing together.

“Did you know that penguins, like humans, have knees?” the zoo shared along with the video.

“Their legs appear short only because a large upper portion of their leg is obscured by dense feathers.”

On Wednesday, the zoo showcased the hippos. In one video, audiences get a peek at male hippo Lobi’s three-step, daily oral healthcare routine to treat gingivitis.

In the video, a senior zookeeper is seen spraying the inside of the hippo’s wide mouth with a hose before brushing his massive teeth with an electric toothbrush and applying peroxide to his gums.

Lobi is seen munching on treats during the process.

The zoo also shared features of the hippo habitat and animal math activities that parents could do with children at home. Finally, two of the hippos are seen snacking on roses in a third video.

The videos can also be viewed on Calgary Zoo’s YouTube page, for those who don’t have Instagram.

