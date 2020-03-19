Menu

Education

Calgary Zoo brings animal facts, videos to those at home during coronavirus pandemic

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted March 19, 2020 4:42 pm
King penguins are seen at the Calgary Zoo.
King penguins are seen at the Calgary Zoo. Global News

Did you know penguins have knees? Or that hippos need their teeth cleaned?

Those are just some of the facts the Calgary Zoo is hoping to share — as much of the world spends time at home during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Because of city and provincial efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Calgary Zoo is one of many businesses and attractions in the city that have closed its doors.

That doesn’t mean the learning stops though. In an effort to keep sharing the joy and knowledge, the zoo has started sharing Daily Dose at Home videos on its Instagram page.

The zoo said it’s using unique videos of behind-the-scenes zoo activity during the temporary closure to keep people engaged with conservation and animal care programs at the facility.

Leftovers Foundation helps distribute food from Calgary restaurants amid coronavirus
Leftovers Foundation helps distribute food from Calgary restaurants amid coronavirus

On Tuesday, viewers got a glimpse of the king penguins waddling freely around the zoo after a fresh snowfall.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a Daily Dose of joy, from us to you.🐧 We’re reaching out to you daily from behind the scenes during this temporary closure with unique Calgary Zoo experiences and virtual opportunities to engage with us, learn more about the animals in our care, and deep dive into our conservation programs. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Today our kings got to waddle while our gates were closed to the public, and our gentoos enjoyed a fresh snowfall! Did you know that penguins, like humans, have knees? Their legs appear short only because a large upper portion of their leg is obscured by dense feathers!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Check back daily to keep spirits high and keep inquiring minds engaged. Stay tuned! ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #YYCZooSupportingYou #YYCNow #YYCLiving #YYClife #YYCtoday #YYCBuzz #yyclocal #YYCCharity #YYC

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo) on

The birds were seen strolling the walkways, prancing in the snow and playing together.

“Did you know that penguins, like humans, have knees?” the zoo shared along with the video.

“Their legs appear short only because a large upper portion of their leg is obscured by dense feathers.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Resources available to Calgarians amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, the zoo showcased the hippos. In one video, audiences get a peek at male hippo Lobi’s three-step, daily oral healthcare routine to treat gingivitis.

In the video, a senior zookeeper is seen spraying the inside of the hippo’s wide mouth with a hose before brushing his massive teeth with an electric toothbrush and applying peroxide to his gums.

Lobi is seen munching on treats during the process.

View this post on Instagram

Today’s Daily Dose = Hippos! Senior Zookeeper Heather takes you behind the scenes with our male hippo Lobi for his daily gingivitis treatment. Check back daily for more behind the scenes unique Calgary Zoo experiences during this temporary closure. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Next up today: Your Daily Dose At Home! Keep an eye out for our next post today featuring even more behind the scenes info on our hippo habitat, and a bit of fun hippo math for those of you with kiddos at home!⁣⁣ Keeping spirits high. Keeping minds engaged. #YYCZooSupportingYou Check the link in our bio 👆🏼for more Daily Doses!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #YYCNow #YYCLiving #YYClife #YYCtoday#YYCBuzz #yyclocal #YYCCharity #YYC⁣⁣

A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo) on

The zoo also shared features of the hippo habitat and animal math activities that parents could do with children at home. Finally, two of the hippos are seen snacking on roses in a third video.

Coronavirus outbreak: How to talk to your kids about the virus
Coronavirus outbreak: How to talk to your kids about the virus

The videos can also be viewed on Calgary Zoo’s YouTube page, for those who don’t have Instagram.

