Coronavirus: Resources available to Calgarians amid COVID-19 pandemic

The novel coronavirus continues to spread on a global level since late last year.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) described the outbreak as a pandemic.

As the number of confirmed cases in Alberta continues to rise, Premier Jason Kenney declared a state of public health emergency in Alberta over the pandemic on Tuesday.

The province has enacted aggressive measures to slow the spread, including banning gatherings of groups of 50 or more.

Citizens are also banned from public places like casinos, bingo halls, theatres, children’s play centres, recreation centres and arenas, science centres, museums and art galleries, community centres, fitness facilities, and entertainment facilities like movie theatres.

During a time of uncertainty, many organizations are offering resources to help Calgarians during the provincial outbreak.

Here’s a full breakdown:

Aujla Restaurant

The restaurant is offering free dinners to international students and those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The dinner is offered daily between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Calgary Food Bank

On March 19 the food bank is starting emergency hamper distribution, with drive-thru pickup.

The Hamper Request Line can be reached at (403) 253-2055.

Dahmesh Culture Centre

The centre have opened their kitchen to Calgarians who “require a hot, vegetarian meal, free of charge.”

The Gurdwara, located at 135 Martindale Blvd Northeast will supply anyone in need with a hot meal, each day between 9 a.m., and 6 p.m. Volunteers will also deliver meals to those in self-isolation within a 5-kilometre radius.

Calgary Transit

City Council today adopted a motion to have the March low-income transit pass roll over to April.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it’s “the right action in a time of local emergency and it will do so much to help Calgary’s vulnerable population.”

Glenbow Museum

The museum is offering interactive art sessions three times a week.

The sessions include activities, tours and presentations for both adults and children.

Kerby Centre

The ‘Thrive’ outreach program is being expanded. The program delivers groceries to seniors within a certain income bracket. That income bracket has been removed and the centre will now serve all seniors in need during the facility’s closure.

My Body Couture

The organization is offering online live classes and pre-recorded movement classes.

You can visit their website here.

Sprawl Kids

The organization is offering free daily online workshops.

The classes are to help parents occupy their children with daily tasks during school closures due to COVID-19.

Woods Home Counselling

The organization is offering no-charge counselling services to Calgarians of any age in need.

The crisis counselling services include live-chat, texting, e-therapy and over the phone counselling. Information on the counselling services is available here.

Yegra Ethiopian Restaurant

The restaurant will deliver free fresh food to “the most vulnerable people at this very difficult time.”

— Updates to come