Coronavirus: B.C. municipalities closing community centres and other civic facilities

Several municipalities across B.C. have announced the closure of civic facilities amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, Surrey announced the closure of most community facilities. Vancouver announced closures on Monday.

Here is a list of civic closures across the province. This page will be updated regularly.

Vancouver

All public libraries, community centres, public pools, fitness centres, ice rinks, civic theatres and public golf courses will be closed.

Park Board day camps and licensed childcare will continue for the time being.

The food, shelter and hygiene programs at the Carnegie and Evelyn Saller community centres and The Gathering Place will remain open.

Surrey

The City of Surrey says recreation centres, ice arenas, culture facilities, pools and libraries will be closed until further notice.

Full refunds will be provided to those who have registered for activities at Surrey public facilities, and library due dates will be suspended during the closures, the city said.

Spring break camps and childcare programs will still go ahead as planned, however — many of them taking place within those same recreation facilities.

Victoria

The City of Victoria is cancelling all recreation programs and services offered at the Crystal Pool and Fitness Centre and Royal Athletic Park as of 5 p.m. Monday until further notice.

Refunds will be issued for anyone affected by programs cancelled during the closure.

Victoria is also asking city-owned community and seniors centres, which are run by independent non-profit societies, to close.

The city is also asking the province for the authority to suspend a municipal byelection scheduled for April 4.

Visits for service at Victoria City Hall will now be by appointment only.

Council meetings will proceed as planned, and can be viewed by live stream.

Abbotsford

The City of Abbotsford is closing or limiting access to all city recreation centres and civic facilities as of March 16.

The Matsqui Recreation Centre (MRC) and and Abbotford Recreation Centre (ARC) will be open for Daycamps only on Tuesday March 17, 2020 to assist parents with finding alternate child-care but will be fully closed effective Wednesday March 18, 2020.

Anyone who has already paid for a City program at a closed facility location will receive a full refund.

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is also closing all locations effective Tuesday, March 17.

Delta

Mayor George Harvie says the city’s recreation centres, community centres, ice arenas, swimming pools, arts centres, archives and seniors centres will be closed as of Monday. The seniors’ bus service will also be suspended.

City Hall will remain open and all registered spring break programs will go ahead.

Port Coquitlam

The City of Port Coquitlam announced it is closing community facilities including the Port Coquitlam Community Centre, Hyde Creek Centre, Terry Fox Library, Outlet and Gathering Place.

The City Hall and The Annex will remain open with limited service.

Burnaby

As of Wednesday, March 18, all City of Burnaby public facilities — including all recreation centres, arenas, libraries, cultural facilities, golf courses, and city-operated restaurants — will be closed until further notice.

A full list of closed facilities can be found here.

Langley

The Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre will be close on Tuesday, March 17 at 4:30 pm until further notice.

All programs will be suspended except for spring break camps and childcare programs until further directives from health authorities.

The city will cancel events with more than 50 people until the end of April.

Langley City Hall will remain open during the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until further notice. Council Meeting and other committee meetings proceedings will continue as scheduled.