Coronavirus: Gatineau Park to close temporarily to slow the spread of COVID-19

The National Capital Commission (NCC) announced they will be closing Gatineau Park in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We know this news will come as a disappointment to many but, in light of COVID-19, the continued operation of Gatineau Park would risk jeopardizing public health, including the safety of users, NCC staff and personnel, and the residents of neighbouring municipalities,” a news release from the NCC said Monday evening.

The temporary closure will take effect Monday night at 9 p.m.

The closure of the park also means all NCC parking lots nearby will be closed until further notice, and all grooming of the parks and lots will cease.

“Please note that parking is not permitted on the roadways, and local authorities will be enforcing this restriction,” the NCC said.

All other trails outside Gatineau Park maintained by the NCC will remain open for now.

This decision comes the same day the provinces of Quebec and Ontario announced they would be ordering the shutdown of all non-essential services to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Quebec reported a total 628 cases of the virus in the province, while Ontario reported 489 total cases.