Coronavirus: rainbow messages of hope posted in windows across N.B.

Families across the country practising social distancing due to the novel coronavirus pandemic have found creative ways to send messages of hope to their neighbours.

In New Brunswick, a Facebook movement called “NB we will be ok” is quickly spreading across the province.

Families across the province are adding a little colour to some very dark days by painting or colouring rainbows of hope and placing them on their front windows, said nine-year-old Talia Michaud of Dieppe, N.B., whose family started the Facebook group.

“My mom decided to do this group to make people smile and spend some quality time with their kids,” said Talia.

She said that her family wanted to give people self-isolating at home a lift.

The Facebook group started just last Friday and already has more than 8,000 members.

“We are still growing,” said Talia.

Parents posting to the site say they are grateful to have a positive project to do with their kids and to help reinforce an important message

“I think it is a good message for the community and it is all going to be OK, New Brunswick, and stay home,” said Edith Frenette.

Even the Avenir Centre in Moncton is taking part, turning on its rainbow lighting over the weekend.

Similar messages with hearts are being placed in Nova Scotia windows and in provinces across the country.