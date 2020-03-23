Farts, accidental nudity, questionable art: Coronavirus work-from-home fails

Send this page to someone via email

At-home blunders are par for the course as employees worldwide transition to working from home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As workers learn to adapt to their new norm, they’ve traded in their normal colleagues for furry friends and rambunctious toddlers.

Though tensions are running high, the Twitterverse has taken to sharing hilarious stories of meetings gone wrong thanks to on-air farts, interrupting cats, accidental nudity, questionable wall art and more.

One social media user accidentally told her husband’s entire meeting that she loved them.

Whole house WFH day 1 report: I whispered “I LOVE YOU” loudly into what turned out to be my spouse’s active meeting headset mic. 🏆 — Lindsay Crudele 🌸👑 (@thelindsayist) March 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Another’s whole family started screaming all at once during a meeting.

Day 3 of WFH and my family started screaming while I was in a meeting and my coworker remarked: "Now I understand why you prefer to go into the office everyday." — rimsha (@rimshutup) March 18, 2020

One woman accidentally flashed her husband’s four-way video meeting.

Pro-tip: if you and your husband are both working from home, check to see if he's on a four-way video call BEFORE running past the office naked to get a towel from the linen closet. #RealStory #COVID19 #WFH https://t.co/axghUWjvs2 — Christina Kerby (@ChristinaKerby) March 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

And this wasn’t the only person it happened to.

Big WFH learning for me today. 📝 Remind Ryan to put some clothes on before he goes into the bathroom first thing in the morning. Today he walked past my team video call BUTT naked 🤦🏻‍♀️ SOOOOOOO FUNNY 😂 — Amanda Baker (@amandahustled) March 17, 2020

Some people’s feline friends just couldn’t help but get involved in the goings-on of their owners’ days.

The story of my WFH 😂 pic.twitter.com/WlGNpb2ToF — டோனி ஸ்டார்க் – Tony Stark (@psam1997) March 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

One even showed up for a company-wide meeting.

Working from home today and my cat optioned to join me for my work meeting. She means business. pic.twitter.com/yqNQhPOQk2 — Misheal Crocker (@M_C_Crocker) March 13, 2020

Vanity Fair employee Daniel Taroy said he started having a full-blown conversation with his cat — while his 68-person Zoom meeting was unmuted.

just started talking to my cat in the middle of a 68-person zoom meeting—and i wasn't muted!!! send the meteor!!!! — daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) March 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

One person’s Google Home chimed in on a question posed during a meeting.

I'm in a WFH meeting and my Google Home just answered a question someone on the video call asked, unprompted. I nearly jumped out of my skin. pic.twitter.com/Z5Bv4coG3u — Ashley Casperite (@missalwayswrite) October 16, 2019

Some couldn’t keep their bodily functions to themselves.

day 1 of WFH and i already burped on a bluejeans meeting thinking i was on mute💀 — kief (@grtbarrierkief) March 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Another tweeted: “Was in a 15 person online meeting, thought I was muted, farted really loudly.”

BBC World reporter Gareth Barlow forgot to temporarily remove some of his more questionable artwork.

If you do WFH and have a Skype meeting, always consider if the 'art' on the wall is: A) In shot

B) Appropriate pic.twitter.com/CqRAvCV4AF — Gareth Barlow (@GarethBarlow) March 18, 2020

READ MORE: Woman shows grandfather engagement ring through nursing home window

One Twitter user’s toddler just couldn’t contain her love for bananas, and just had to share it with an entire meeting.

WFH diary, day 1: 🔋 Power went out during recording 🚧 Contruction workers are extra loud today 🍌 Daughter walked in on a meeting singing “I like banaaaaanas” at the top of her lungs — Howard Pinsky (@Pinsky) March 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

—

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca