Farts, accidental nudity, questionable art: Coronavirus work-from-home fails

At-home blunders are par for the course as employees worldwide transition to working from home during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
As workers learn to adapt to their new norm, they’ve traded in their normal colleagues for furry friends and rambunctious toddlers.
Though tensions are running high, the Twitterverse has taken to sharing hilarious stories of meetings gone wrong thanks to on-air farts, interrupting cats, accidental nudity, questionable wall art and more.
One social media user accidentally told her husband’s entire meeting that she loved them.
Another’s whole family started screaming all at once during a meeting.
One woman accidentally flashed her husband’s four-way video meeting.
And this wasn’t the only person it happened to.
Some people’s feline friends just couldn’t help but get involved in the goings-on of their owners’ days.
One even showed up for a company-wide meeting.
Vanity Fair employee Daniel Taroy said he started having a full-blown conversation with his cat — while his 68-person Zoom meeting was unmuted.
One person’s Google Home chimed in on a question posed during a meeting.
Some couldn’t keep their bodily functions to themselves.
Another tweeted: “Was in a 15 person online meeting, thought I was muted, farted really loudly.”
BBC World reporter Gareth Barlow forgot to temporarily remove some of his more questionable artwork.
One Twitter user’s toddler just couldn’t contain her love for bananas, and just had to share it with an entire meeting.
