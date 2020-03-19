Hitting ‘paws’ on life: Coronavirus self-isolating with pets has been a saving grace for many

Send this page to someone via email

Some aren’t having so “ruff” of a time while self-isolating during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Many around the world are being forced to self-isolate due to COVID-19, and while most aren’t happy about being stuck inside, there are some beings who are: Pets.

Stars are taking to social media to share how they’re passing the time with their furry friends, including big names, from Kristen Bell and Zoë Kravitz, to Jennifer Garner and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Terminator leading man shared an adorable video of him with his mini horse, Whisky, and donkey Lulu, sharing a cuddle and a carrot at the dinner table.

“See the important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now … After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anyway,” he says in the video.

“So we eat here … See, that’s what we do. We don’t go out, we don’t go to restaurants … We just eat with Whisky and Lulu.”

Garner had storytime with her dog, Birdie. “Books with Birdie: ‘The Mitten’. In case your day calls for a calming story,” she wrote in the caption.

Bell enjoyed a nighttime snuggle with her puppy. “Nighty night, my loves,” she wrote.

Kravitz enjoyed some quiet time with her pups, warning people to “stay inside.”

Kate Hudson shared a video of her dog, Cody, joking that he was having a bit of a crisis himself. “A different kind of Sunday,” she captioned the video.

Non-celebrity pet owners are taking to Twitter too to liven the mood by sharing photos of themselves isolated with their furry friends.

Some are easing the difficulties of social distancing by having group chats with all of their family pets.

Rodal lab physical-but-not-social isolation "afternoon shooting the sh*t jamboree", pet edition. pic.twitter.com/Vi9oc2meiB — Rodal Lab (@RodalLab) March 17, 2020

While self-isolation can be hard for humans, it’s been a happy time for their dogs.

If you are sad about all this social isolation, remember your pets are so happy to have you home with them. pic.twitter.com/AFS1hi6pQy — Marshie (@tisshe) March 18, 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak has also been a great time for naps with pets.

0:52 Celebrities post cute photos of their pets amid coronavirus outbreak Celebrities post cute photos of their pets amid coronavirus outbreak

Some count their four-legged friends as their now-favourite coworkers.

Always my #1 coworker – even if she snores loud enough for people to hear during a livestream. 💜 pic.twitter.com/jewEaxkjOF — AnnaMaria Jackson-Phelps (@GirlsPlay_Games) March 17, 2020

Though the news hasn’t always been uplifting lately, at least animal lovers worldwide are making new memories with their furry friends.

—

