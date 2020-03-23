Coronavirus: Peterborough and area political leaders urge residents to stay home

Political leaders in Peterborough and area mayors are urging residents to stay home during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement issued Monday afternoon, municipal mayors and First Nation chiefs along with Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef and Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith stated everyone must continue to practice social distancing.

“For the past week, Canadians have been stuck at home because of COVID-19. It’s understandable that it is starting to take a toll. But we can’t afford to stop now,” the statement reads.

Peterborough Public Health has confirmed three COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction.

“We must be very clear. Social distancing — physical distancing — is the single best way to keep the people around you safe. What does that mean? It means keeping two metres between yourself and someone else. It means avoiding groups. It means staying home as much as possible,” the statement reads.

“It is not an easy request, but it is an essential one. The time to act is now. We all need to do our part.”

Also signing the statement included:

Diane Therrien, mayor of City of Peterborough

J. Murray Jones, mayor of Douro-Dummer Township, Peterborough County warden

Andy Mitchell, Selwyn Township mayor

Emily Whetung, Chief of Curve Lake First Nation

Laurie Carr, Chief of Hiawatha First Nation

Janet Clarkson, mayor of Trent Lakes

Carolyn Amyotte, mayor of North Kawartha

Jim Martin, mayor of Havelock-Belmont-Methune

The leaders say the actions of a few individuals can still have a “detrimental impact.”

“We only have this one opportunity to flatten the curve and limit the stress this could put on our healthcare system,” they stated.

“It is inconvenient, but if you are returning from out of country you must self-isolate for 14 days. Ask a neighbour, family member or friend to deliver anything you need, and we assure you this community will answer your call.

“Each and every one of us has the ability to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we need to follow the public health guidelines. Stay home, maintain social distancing, and practice good hygiene. Your actions can save lives.”

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.